Robert Phillip Poulin, 82 years of age, passed on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Mount Marie Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Holyoke, MA. Robert was born April 19, 1938 in Holyoke, Massachusetts to the late Aster and Cecile Poulin. He was the younger brother of the late Richard Poulin. Robert was a graduate of Holyoke Trade and served in the US Navy. Robert was married to Barbara Poulin in 1961 and three children were born from this union. Darleen Poulin of Southampton, MA, Kevin Poulin and wife Martha of Tewksbury, MA and Karen Dexter and husband Steve of Blackstone, MA.
Robert (AKA Bubba) was the loving grandfather of seven grandchildren, Michaela, Kevin Jr, Alexa and Matthew Poulin and Stephen, Danielle and Jacob Dexter.
Robert was hard working man supporting his family as a Mechanic, Professional Driver, Newspaper Press Forman, and Heavy Equipment Operator.
Robert enjoyed camping and going to the beaches of southern Maine. Robert and Barbara have shared a second home in Wells since 1984, where they spent many vacations with their children, grandchildren and family pets they enjoyed throughout their life.
Robert loved to take rides in his truck to the local coffee shop in hopes to catch a friend to bend their ear and buy a couple scratch tickets. His summers were fondly spent making rounds throughout the Wells campground socializing with friends and strangers alike, even if it meant he was a couple minutes late for dinner each time. His infectious smile and love for a friendly chat with others is what people will remember most about Robert.
He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all that knew him. The Mitchell Funeral Home handing arrangements www.mitchellcofuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Apr. 25, 2020