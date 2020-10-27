Robert "Bob" Rush died Friday, October 23, 2020 at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston after suffering from complications following emergency surgery for a pulmonary embolism. He was born in Holyoke on July 13, 1962 and was a lifelong resident of Southampton. Bob was a graduate of Hampshire Regional High School and received his Bachelor's Degree from Westfield State University. He was an employee of MassMutual Financial Group for over 30 years. Bob is survived by his mother, Joan Rush and a brother, Terry Rush, both of Southampton. He was predeceased by his father, Thomas Rush in 2004. All funeral services were private. The Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home in Holyoke handled arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store