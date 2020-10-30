1/
Robert Rush
1962 - 2020
Robert "Bob" Rush died Friday, October 23, 2020 at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston after suffering from complications following emergency surgery for a pulmonary embolism. He was born in Holyoke on July 13, 1962 and was a lifelong resident of Southampton. Bob was a graduate of Hampshire Regional High School and received his Bachelor's Degree from Westfield State University. He was an employee of MassMutual Financial Group for over 30 years. Bob is survived by his mother, Joan Rush and a brother, Terry Rush, both of Southampton. He was predeceased by his father, Thomas Rush in 2004. All funeral services were private. The Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home in Holyoke handled arrangements.

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home
2049 Northampton Street
Holyoke, MA 01040
413-536-3843
