Robert A. Searle, 73, of Waianae, Oahu, Hawaii, passed away at his home on April 4, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Bob is the son of the late Paul W. and Rachel Searle of Amherst.
He graduated early from Amherst Regional High School to join the Air Force, from which he retired after a more than twenty-year career as an aircraft propeller mechanic. Following his retirement from the military, Bob was employed for many years as a civilian at Hickham Air Force Base in Honolulu and Bellows Air Force Station in Waimanalo while simultaneously earning his Associates Degree and operating a flower farm at his home in Waianae.
He was very active in his church and community. Bob was a firm believer in his Christian faith and lived his life accordingly. God and family were his first priorities. He took great pleasure from little things such as watching TV, going to the movies, and swimming. Having lived his adult life in Hawaii, Bob missed New England and snow. He always looked forward to coming back home to visit with family and friends.
Bob leaves his wife, Roberta, sons Robert (wife, Keauhou) of Portland, Oregon, and Christopher (wife, Mary) of Waianae, daughters Leilani Kerr (husband, Christopher) of Hilo, Hawaii, and Hokulani Searle of Waianae, grandchildren, great- grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Bob also leaves his six siblings: Priscilla Duval (husband, Sam) of Grass Valley, California, Paul C. Searle (wife, Leona) of Amherst, Elizabeth Searle of Windsor Locks, Connecticut, John Searle (wife, Marguerite) of Pelham, Richard Searle (late wife, Nancy) of Belchertown, and Mary Miller of Belchertown.
Bob's final resting place is at the Hawaii Veterans Cemetery in Kaneohe, Oahu.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Apr. 30, 2019