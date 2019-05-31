Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Stanley First. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Stanley First ("Bob") quietly passed away early Saturday morning, May 25, 2019, at Linda Manor Extended Care in Leeds, MA where he had been a resident receiving nursing care since December 2018. Bob was 96 years old at the time of his death and was immediately surrounded by members of his family.



Bob was born on September 19, 1922 in Mt. Vernon, NY, the younger son of Lewis and Ruth (Gross) First. The Great Depression that occurred during his youth shaped Bob and set much of the course of his life. He was a serious student and loved mathematics, attending the University of Iowa, where he worked as a waiter to pay his way while earning his Bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering. Bob enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1944 and served on several ships as an electronic technician's mate. He was honorably discharged in June of 1946 following his last tour in the South Pacific just prior to the beginning of nuclear weapons testing on Bikini Atoll.



Bob moved to New York City where he met and eventually married Nancy Genevieve Belcher of Darien, CT in May of 1955. They celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary just days before his death.



Bob and Nancy moved to Wilmington, DE where Bob pursued a new job in the chemical industry, and where their first child, Ginger Lee, was born. It was also in Wilmington where Bob and Nancy discovered a Friends Meeting where they began their lifelong devotion to the Quaker faith. Bob started a consulting firm in New York City and the family moved to Mt. Kisco, NY, where they had their second child, Katherine Ann. Mt. Kisco is where they raised their girls and made their home until 1992. They also joined and became deeply involved in the Quaker community at the Purchase Friends Meeting in Purchase, NY.



Bob returned to school to earn his master's degree in business administration from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. Bob loved international travel and his consulting firm, Robert S. First, Inc. was very successful, expanding to offices in Brussels and Tokyo and would continue until his retirement in 1991.



Bob and Nancy moved to Olympia, WA in 1992 to live near daughter (Ginger) Lee and also Nancy's family. Bob was an avid hiker and took advantage of many fantastic hikes in the Olympic and Cascade mountain ranges. After ten years of being in community with family and Quaker friends in Olympia, they returned to the east to be near daughter Katherine and her family in Leeds, MA and settled at the Lathrop Community on Bridge Road in Northampton.



Northampton was Bob's home for the remaining 17 years of his life where he enjoyed his grandchildren, attended Northampton Friend's (Quaker) Meeting, continued to sip piping hot coffee while reading the New York Times from cover-to-cover and took over the job of shopping and cooking. Bob loved dogs and enjoyed taking his late, beloved, dog Maggie, for long walks in the Fitzgerald Lake Conservation area and later along the Northampton Bikeway.



Bob is survived by his amazing and loving wife, Nancy Belcher First of Leeds, MA, daughter Lee First of Bellingham, WA, daughter Katherine First of Leeds, granddaughter Leanna First-Arai of Memphis, TN, grandson Ryo First-Arai of Leeds, and son-in-law Nat Arai, also of Leeds, as well as many relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his older brother William First of Spokane, WA.



A Quaker memorial service will be held at the Northampton Friends Meeting at 43 Center Street in Northampton on Saturday June 8, 2019, at 10 a.m. to which all are welcome. In his memory in lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Kestrel Land Trust by mail to PO Box 1016, Amherst, MA 01004 or at





Robert Stanley First ("Bob") quietly passed away early Saturday morning, May 25, 2019, at Linda Manor Extended Care in Leeds, MA where he had been a resident receiving nursing care since December 2018. Bob was 96 years old at the time of his death and was immediately surrounded by members of his family.Bob was born on September 19, 1922 in Mt. Vernon, NY, the younger son of Lewis and Ruth (Gross) First. The Great Depression that occurred during his youth shaped Bob and set much of the course of his life. He was a serious student and loved mathematics, attending the University of Iowa, where he worked as a waiter to pay his way while earning his Bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering. Bob enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1944 and served on several ships as an electronic technician's mate. He was honorably discharged in June of 1946 following his last tour in the South Pacific just prior to the beginning of nuclear weapons testing on Bikini Atoll.Bob moved to New York City where he met and eventually married Nancy Genevieve Belcher of Darien, CT in May of 1955. They celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary just days before his death.Bob and Nancy moved to Wilmington, DE where Bob pursued a new job in the chemical industry, and where their first child, Ginger Lee, was born. It was also in Wilmington where Bob and Nancy discovered a Friends Meeting where they began their lifelong devotion to the Quaker faith. Bob started a consulting firm in New York City and the family moved to Mt. Kisco, NY, where they had their second child, Katherine Ann. Mt. Kisco is where they raised their girls and made their home until 1992. They also joined and became deeply involved in the Quaker community at the Purchase Friends Meeting in Purchase, NY.Bob returned to school to earn his master's degree in business administration from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. Bob loved international travel and his consulting firm, Robert S. First, Inc. was very successful, expanding to offices in Brussels and Tokyo and would continue until his retirement in 1991.Bob and Nancy moved to Olympia, WA in 1992 to live near daughter (Ginger) Lee and also Nancy's family. Bob was an avid hiker and took advantage of many fantastic hikes in the Olympic and Cascade mountain ranges. After ten years of being in community with family and Quaker friends in Olympia, they returned to the east to be near daughter Katherine and her family in Leeds, MA and settled at the Lathrop Community on Bridge Road in Northampton.Northampton was Bob's home for the remaining 17 years of his life where he enjoyed his grandchildren, attended Northampton Friend's (Quaker) Meeting, continued to sip piping hot coffee while reading the New York Times from cover-to-cover and took over the job of shopping and cooking. Bob loved dogs and enjoyed taking his late, beloved, dog Maggie, for long walks in the Fitzgerald Lake Conservation area and later along the Northampton Bikeway.Bob is survived by his amazing and loving wife, Nancy Belcher First of Leeds, MA, daughter Lee First of Bellingham, WA, daughter Katherine First of Leeds, granddaughter Leanna First-Arai of Memphis, TN, grandson Ryo First-Arai of Leeds, and son-in-law Nat Arai, also of Leeds, as well as many relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his older brother William First of Spokane, WA.A Quaker memorial service will be held at the Northampton Friends Meeting at 43 Center Street in Northampton on Saturday June 8, 2019, at 10 a.m. to which all are welcome. In his memory in lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Kestrel Land Trust by mail to PO Box 1016, Amherst, MA 01004 or at www.kestreltrust.org Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on May 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close