Robert T. "Bud" Longtin much loved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend died Sunday May 31, 2020 at home after a brief period of declining health. He was born March 7, 1928 in Northampton to Jean A. and Margaret Pederson Longtin and grew up on Spring Street in Florence next to his beloved Gramp and Nana. He attended Florence Grammar, graduated from Northampton High in 1945, and did a post graduate year at Williston before joining the army in 1946. After an honorable discharge, he returned home to Florence and attended Northampton Commercial College. In 1949 he met Betty Jane Dumas, a student nurse, and they were married in 1950. Betty and Bud lived together in Florence for twenty-nine years where they raised three daughters.



Bud's first job was working for his father on Saturdays at Longtin's where he sold men's clothing. He started his lifelong work as a professional estimator at J.L. Chandler and worked at General Glass, City Glass, and Fontaine Brothers before returning to Chandler Glass until he retired.



Bud loved airplanes and cars. His interest in planes started as a young boy when most of his allowance was spent at Lamontagne's Hardware Store on model airplane kits. In high school, he joined the Civil Air Patrol serving as a plane spotter in Leeds and after returning from the army, he built and flew radio controlled planes with his buddies. He always dreamed of becoming a pilot and took lessons at La Fleur Airport where he never missed an opportunity to buzz his parent's house. As a father, he made sure his girls had balsa wood gliders and rubber band propeller planes to fly.



At age fifteen, Bud and three of his friends pooled their money to buy an old jalopy and converted it to run on kerosene because it was cheaper. In the 50's he could be seen tooling around town in his black 1939 Ford "The Bomb" convertible. In the 60's he decided he wanted a Model T and spent weekends combing meadows and woods in the hill towns for parts with his friend Leon and his daughter Cynthia. It took several years but he found what he needed and spent nights and weekends restoring and building a 1914 Speedster. Painted fire engine red, he drove it all over Western Mass and raced it at meets run by the Model T Club. In the 70's he became interested in British Sports Cars - MGs in particular. Over the years he restored a 1947 MGTC which he raced at Lyme Rock and was working on an MGTD more recently.



In the second half of his life he met and married Julie (Garbacik) Counter and welcomed seven additional children into his family. Bud and Julie spent over forty years together in Florence and after he retired, they were able to enjoy winters on Pine Island off the west coast of Florida. They both enjoyed 'the thrill of the hunt'- visiting Salvation Armies throughout the valley and Goodwills in Florida where Bud accumulated an impressive collection of Hawaiian shirts and clocks.



For years Bud was a regular at the Hadley flea market on Sundays and enjoyed going to tag sales with his daughter Linda on Saturdays. At an early age, his grandson Kris learned the thrill of a great deal on a front lawn and when the three of them set off together, there was no place to sit in the car by the end of the morning.



Bud enjoyed close relationships with Kris and Julie's son Kevin. Kris grew to enjoy the same hobbies as his grandfather and there was always an exchange of ideas and sharing of tools. He thought of his grandfather as a best friend. As Bud aged, Kevin became his wingman. Living just up the street, he helped Bud around the yard, drove him to appointments and kept him company watching the Patriots and the Red Sox. In his last weeks, Kevin was there for whatever Bud needed.



Bud was predeceased by his daughter Debbie and his sister Connie Hines. He leaves his wife of thirty years Julie Counter; his daughters Linda Longtin and Cynthia Mapel; his grandchildren Kristopher Johnson and Madeline Mapel; his sister Andrea Le Beau; and his extended family members whose loving care allowed him to spend his final days at home as he wished: Mariellen, Kathleen, Kristen, Kevin, John, and Michael Counter and Kerri La Plante.



The Williamsburg Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. A celebration to honor and remember Bud will be held at a later date. Contributions in his memory may be made to: Bay State Home Health and Hospice, c/o Bay State Health Foundation, 280 Chestnut Street, Springfield, MA 01199, Attention: Mary Sera.



A parting snapshot: When you remember Bud, picture him behind the wheel of a vintage convertible with his hair blowing in the wind and a smile on his handsome face.



