Robert Stephen Sr. 82 of Hudson, FL, passed away on May 3, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family.



Robert was born in Hackensack, NJ on April 7, 1937. He moved to Northampton, MA. as a young boy where he graduated from Smith Vocational School.



In 1953 Bob joined the United States Marine Corps and served in Korea. He received an honorable discharge with the rank of Sergeant. Bob then went on to join the Northampton Police Department in 1959. While on the police department Bob graduated from Greenfield Community College and took courses at Mass state police and FBI academy's. Upon graduating, Bob was skilled as a forensic photographer and finger print specialist. During this time he owned and operated Rahar's Inn as well as buying and refurbishing many proprieties in the downtown Northampton area. Bob retired from the police department in 1980 with the rank of Sergeant.



Bob then went on to start his own successful business in telecommunications. Upon his retirement he sold his business to his longtime business partner and dear friend, Laura Bernsteine. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Patricia (Doyle) Varady.



They have three children, Robert Varady Jr. and wife, Gwen, Deborah Kretchmar, and Shelly Varady. Bob is survived by five grandchildren, Hayley, Jasmine, Kaleb, Summer, and Tyler; one great-grandchild, Jasper; as well as sister, Charlotte Dewyer of Northampton; and many nieces and nephews.



Robert was a philanthropist and helped many people throughout his life through ministry work. He was a deacon at Grace Bible Church in Hudson, and a member of Faith Church in Greenfield, MA. Bob was a loving and devoted husband and father. Some of his other accomplishments include being a certified SCUBA diver and accomplished private pilot.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Faith Church, 331 Silver St. in Greenfield, or . Services will be held at Faupel Funeral home on May 18th at 1 pm.





Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.