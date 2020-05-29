ROBERT W. FONDAKOWSKI
1964 - 2020
Robert Walter Fondakowski passed away on April 28, 2020, at Agawam Health Care Center due to Covid-19 and other complications.

Robert was born on September 17, 1964 at Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton. A fond memory shared by one of his sisters was that when Robert was 5 years old, he loved his family Sunday drives. His family would stop at a little convenience store and his father would buy fudgicles. Robert would get so excited, he would start to stutter, asking "Can I have a fud, fud, fudgicle?" Robert's favorite pastimes included fishing with his brother, taking drives and going out to eat at restaurants. He had a wicked sweet tooth and loved his coffee.

Robert will be dearly missed by his four children Jennifer, Krissa, Robert Jr. and Christopher, along with his four siblings Stanley, Mitchelle, Michelle Cranston and Rose Greaves.

Services for Robert are private and will be held at the convenience of the family. CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family.

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on May 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Czelusniak Funeral Home
173 North Street
Northampton, MA 01060
(413) 584-3585
