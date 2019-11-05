Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Warren Fowler. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Warren Fowler, of Lake Placid, Florida, died October 27, 2019. He was in the companionship of his loving family.



Robert was born in New York City, December 9, 1930 and was raised in White Plains, New York. He was the son of Frances and Charles Fowler. Robert was a longtime residentof Amherst, Massachusetts. After high school Robert entered the United States Air Force. When he was discharged, he worked as a New York State Trooper. He then attained his degree from Paul Smith College and joined the staff at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. Many years later he joined the staff at Williams College where he retired. Robert was a long time winter resident in Marco Island before coming to Lake Placid about 10 years ago.



Robert is survived by his children, Susan Kupec (Robert), Peter Fowler (Elaine), John Fowler (Wendy), Tracy Lentini (Paul); Pat Lotherington, who loved and cared for him deeply the past 3 years; 6 grandchildren and he was blessed with 5 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Sally Goutell Fowler whom he spent more than 40 wonderful years with. A celebration of life service was held at the First Presbyterian Church, Lake Placid, Florida. Contributions are asked to be directed towards, Military Sea Services Museum, 1402 Roseland Ave. Sebring, FL 33870

