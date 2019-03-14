Roberta "Berty" Ann (Sherwood) Kelly, age 52, of Easthampton, passed away on Monday March 11th. She was born on April 26, 1966 in Holyoke and was the daughter of Paul Sherwood and Donna (Littlehale) Sherwood.
She was raised and educated in Holyoke and graduated from Holyoke High School with the class of 1984. Berty was working as an Administrative Assistant at Holyoke Community College and formerly worked at Tubed Products in Easthampton. She enjoyed her time cooking, either for the great parties she threw or for her son's friends, whom she treated like they were her own children. She always greeted her family and friends with a radiant smile and a big hug. She not only dedicated her life to her beloved husband and sons, but also her two dogs, Clyde and Cloey. She was the best mother anyone could have ever asked for and she will be missed by all that had the pleasure to have known her.
Berty is survived by her beloved husband, William "Bill" E. Kelly, her two loving sons who will miss her greatly, Shaun Kelly of Agawam, Brett Kelly and his wife Kelsey of Berlin, CT. Her parents, Paul Sherwood of Belcherton MA, Donna Sherwood of Vero Beach, Fl, a brother; Robert Sherwood of East Longmeadow, a sister; Robin Auld of Monson.
A gathering of family and friends for "Berty" will be held on Tuesday, March 19th from 4-7pm at the Our Lady of the the Valley Parish, 33 Adams Street in Easthampton. The Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 18 Adams Street in Easthampton has honorably and proudly been entrusted with providing for care and services. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Roberta's Memory to the Easthampton Police Association, 32 Payson Ave, Easthampton, MA. 01027. For online condolences please visit rwgrahamfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019