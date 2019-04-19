Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roberta E. Wheeler. View Sign

Orange City FL - Roberta E. Wheeler, 87, died on April 13, 2019 under the care of Hospice. Born April 23, 1931 in Northampton, she was the daughter of Rufus Chase Fitts and Syvilla Rae Stevens. She grew up in MA on a small dairy farm. She Spent many years as a stay at home mother working in her later years as a clerk for Montgomery Ward, later retiring from Digital Equipment Corporation. Her hobbies included flying planes at the OLD Rhinebeck Airdrome, bowling, archery, square dancing, camping and fishing. She moved around to various states, including NY, VA and VT, finally settling in FL the last few years to be close to her daughter. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. She had 4 children, Mark Wheeler and wife Tammy of AZ, Chester Wheeler of VT, Wendy St. Pierre and husband Roy of FL and Sean Wheeler and wife Amy of OH, along with her 12 precious grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren. She also leaves a sister, Laura Mae of South Hadley.



She was a wonderful mother, wife, mentor, teacher and friend to every single person in her life. Everyone was considered family and everyone had a seat at the table. She devoted her life to her family, her church, and her community. A graveside service will be held at Quabbin Park Cemetery on Saturday, April 27th at 1:00 p.m. A gathering will follow at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Amherst. Beers & Story Belchertown Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. For those wishing, donations may be made in her memory to a Hospice of one's choice, or The Dementia Foundation. For more information or to sign the online guest book, please visit

10 Maple Street

Belchertown , MA 01007

