Robin MacRostie, of Amherst, made her great escape from this mundane world at 4am on Sunday, September 29. All her life, she was known and loved for her brave and creative spirit, works of art and movement and innovative problem solving ability.
Over the past 4 decades, she was involved in many aspects of arts and activism in the Pioneer Valley. She was a longtime member of The Dance Generators and an active participant in many Valley dance events.
She was predeceased by her parents Lorraine Perlman Melworth and Samuel Melworth and by James "Mac" MacRostie, her partner in love, life and community theater.
Her legacy and memory lives on in her daughters, Marah and Marta, grandson Taran, Taran's father Ryan, sisters Andrea and Dee, and many other loving relatives, colleagues and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 10am Wednesday, October 2, at Wildwood Cemetery in Amherst, MA, to be followed by a reception at Pioneer Valley Cohousing, at 120 Pulpit Hill Rd.
Memorial register at www.douglassfuneral.com
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Sept. 30, 2019