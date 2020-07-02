1/1
Rodney W. Gray
Rodney W. Gray, 80, of Belchertown passed away June 29, 2020 from complications of a major stroke. He was surrounded by his family.

Rodney was born in Worcester and grew up on a farm in Amherst. He is predeceased by his parents Rodney & Edith Gray of Amherst and daughter Lynn Gray Carroll of Virginia.

Rodney is survived by his wife of 58 years Eleanore (Wentworth), daughters Pam (Kevin) Rockwood of North Brookfield, MA and Sheryl (Chris) Upchurch of Palmer, MA. His brother Robert (Amy) Gray of Amherst. His grandchildren Kerri, Robert, Katelyn and Kyle. And one great granddaughter Isabella Lynn. He also leaves several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Rodney was a graduate of Amherst Regional High School in 1958. He worked as a carpenter and built the house the family lived in for the past 50 years. He was a teacher at Amherst Regional High School and Pathfinder Vocational High School in the 70's and an Electrical Engineering Consultant for the remainder of his career. He was involved in designing a printed circuit board that went to the moon in a space shuttle.

Rodney's hobbies included Ham Radio (WA1DVU), ancestry, flying, making guns, and working on old cars/trucks. He still owned his 1938 Chevy truck that he bought in 1956 and got back on the road in 2013. He held his pilot's license at one time and enjoyed flying his Yankee Grumman airplane. He also made a gun for, and presented it to, Johnny Cash. He also enjoyed listening to classic country music right up to the end.

Funeral services will be private for the family. The public will be welcome at a graveside service at South Amherst Cemetery located at 1205 South East Street Amherst MA at 11:00 AM Tuesday July 7, 2020.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Rodney's name to the CAA Research Center (Cerebral Amyloid Angiopathy)

Make checks payable to: "Massachusetts General Hospital - Fund 028184"

Massachusetts General Hospital

Development Office

Attn: Elizabeth Barberio

125 Nashua Street, Suite 540

Boston, MA 02114-1101

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
