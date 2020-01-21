Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROGER E. BOYER. View Sign Service Information Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-3585 Send Flowers Obituary

Roger Edward Boyer, 61, died on January 16, 2020 at Cooley Dickinson Hospital.



Roger was born in Northampton. He grew up at 87 Chestnut Street in Florence. He played Northampton Little League baseball. He belonged to Annunciation Parish where he served as an altar boy and attended school. He attended Annunciation School, JFK Middle School, and graduated from Smith Vocational High School in 1976. Growing up, he was proud of the '64 Comet which he built into a race car.



Roger retired from Coca-Cola Bottling Company in 2016 after 38 years of service in Greenfield and Northampton as a fork lift operator right out of high school.



Roger loved to play golf which included annual family golf trip to Cape Cod and Rhode Island and Men's League at Beaver Brook Country Club. He also loved to hunt, ice fish and take motorcycle trips with family and friends. He was a regular participant in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Springfield Motorcycle Run, Melha Riders Hospital Motorcycle Run and fishing derbies at the DAR State Forest and Look Park (for kids).



Roger, known as Poppa, is survived by his wife Vickie A. (Finch), daughter Jamie Lynne Connell of Haydenville, MA; son Jason Connell, wife Debra and grandchildren Rebecca and Christopher of Williamsburg, MA; grandchildren Danielle and Joshua Connell of Florida; brother Robert W. and his wife Sheila of Terryville, CT; and niece Lindsay and her husband Kyle Hansen of Middletown, CT, brother Jeffrey of Southampton, MA and brother Paul and his wife Jennifer and nephew Joseph of Easthampton, MA. Roger is predeceased by son John M. Connell of Haydenville and parents William Robert and Irene Louise Boyer of Florence, MA.



A visitation will be at CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME on Saturday January 25 from 10-11:30 AM, followed by Mass at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Annunciation Chapel on Beacon St. in Florence at 12 PM. Calling hours will be Friday January 24 from 4-8 PM.

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jan. 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close