Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger J. Bastiaans. View Sign Service Information Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home 7 Pleasant Street Easthampton , MA 01027 (413)-527-0015 Send Flowers Obituary

Roger John Bastiaans passed away peacefully on 3/28/2020 in Springfield after a strong fight from a lengthy series of illnesses.



He was born May 4th 1963 in Springfield Mass the son of Arend Bastiaans and Leota (Cross) Bastiaans.



Roger was raised in Southwick before his family moved to Easthampton when he was in high school.



Roger enjoyed a happy, loving upbringing with his parents and sister Sally. He enjoyed his grandparents, aunts and uncles and cousins at many family gatherings over the years. In his youth he was a boy scout and played football for Easthampton High School. He also enjoyed playing in various bands.



Roger worked for many years at National Felt in Easthampton, part of that time as a foreman. He made many friends over the years with his friendly smile and easy-going personality. He was a kind, gentle man who never complained despite enduring several years of declining health. Many of the nurses who cared for him during that time always were especially kind to him and commented on his gentle nature and kind smile. Roger was pre deceased by his mother Lee in November 2018.



He is survived by his loving family, his father Arend, his sister Sally and her partner Eric Cerreta who Eric considered a brother. Roger was blessed to have friends Jack Yarous and Paul Winsky. Jack and Paul have been loyal, steadfast friends and Roger was extremely grateful for their friendship and help.



Roger's family would like to thank the many kind nurses and doctors who offered exceptional care, support and kindness over the last several years. It made a very difficult time more tolerable for him.



There will be a funeral mass at such time as such gatherings are allowed. The Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home was entrusted with his arrangements.

