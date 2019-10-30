Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rohna Shoul. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rohna Anna (Isaacson) Shoul, age 93 of Northampton, passed away peacefully on October 24, 2019. She was surrounded by her children and their families who hold her core values as guiding stars in their own lives. She left the greatest legacy a person can have: a life of integrity that became a model for her children, grandchildren, great grandchild and many of others who carry on.



An early environmentalist, she cofounded the Green Decade Coalition and volunteered on many service committees in Newton. She protested nuclear testing and was arrested in 1986 with Daniel Ellsberg at the Nevada Nuclear Test Site. She was active for 50 years in the Democratic Party because she knew that unless people were active citizens, the freedom that enabled all people to have satisfying lives would disappear. As Rohna's message on her answering machine said for the last twenty years (no matter how annoying for those who had heard it for the 400th time): "Keep working for peace and social justice, it's more important now than ever before."



Rohna was a champion mother. Her one goal in life was to create a world rich in conditions that would enable her children and all other children to have good lives. She cofounded "Voice of Women" one of the earliest women's groups protesting the Vietnam War. These groups preceded the student anti-war movement and she did this because she knew a world of war was a world where her children and all other children would suffer.



Despite the challenges of growing up poor in Lewiston, Maine and the West End of Boston, she became a truly resilient woman who was known for her cheery disposition and respect for all people. Rohna's strength to persist came from the unconditional love of her mother, Rebecca. Rohna graduated from Bates College and earned a Master's Degree in Social Work from Boston University and was a Medical Social Worker at Boston City Hospital when she met Melvin who was a surgeon there. They soon married and after raising three boys she worked as a school social worker at Day Junior High School in Newton.



Rohna is now with her family that came to this country escaping the pogroms in Ukraine during the early part of the last century: her dear mother, her Aunts Sonia and Gussey, her first cousins Mildred and Celia, and her beloved grandfather Rabbi Sharfman of the North Russell Street Temple in the West End. She is predeceased by her husband Dr. Melvin I. Shoul, her son David, and her parents Rebecca and Hyman Isaacson. Rohna leaves her son Mark Shoul and his wife Ruth Suyenaga; son Paul Shoul and his companion Diane Porcella; grandson Kenji Shoul; granddaughter Maile Shoul and her husband Sean Nolan; and great-grandchild Margaret Shoul Nolan.



Graveside services for the family are on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m at the Lindwood Memorial Cemetery in Randolph, MA. A celebration of life will be held in Newton following her burial and in Northampton at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please donate the ACLU and the Democratic Attorneys General Association.

Rohna Anna (Isaacson) Shoul, age 93 of Northampton, passed away peacefully on October 24, 2019. She was surrounded by her children and their families who hold her core values as guiding stars in their own lives. She left the greatest legacy a person can have: a life of integrity that became a model for her children, grandchildren, great grandchild and many of others who carry on.An early environmentalist, she cofounded the Green Decade Coalition and volunteered on many service committees in Newton. She protested nuclear testing and was arrested in 1986 with Daniel Ellsberg at the Nevada Nuclear Test Site. She was active for 50 years in the Democratic Party because she knew that unless people were active citizens, the freedom that enabled all people to have satisfying lives would disappear. As Rohna's message on her answering machine said for the last twenty years (no matter how annoying for those who had heard it for the 400th time): "Keep working for peace and social justice, it's more important now than ever before."Rohna was a champion mother. Her one goal in life was to create a world rich in conditions that would enable her children and all other children to have good lives. She cofounded "Voice of Women" one of the earliest women's groups protesting the Vietnam War. These groups preceded the student anti-war movement and she did this because she knew a world of war was a world where her children and all other children would suffer.Despite the challenges of growing up poor in Lewiston, Maine and the West End of Boston, she became a truly resilient woman who was known for her cheery disposition and respect for all people. Rohna's strength to persist came from the unconditional love of her mother, Rebecca. Rohna graduated from Bates College and earned a Master's Degree in Social Work from Boston University and was a Medical Social Worker at Boston City Hospital when she met Melvin who was a surgeon there. They soon married and after raising three boys she worked as a school social worker at Day Junior High School in Newton.Rohna is now with her family that came to this country escaping the pogroms in Ukraine during the early part of the last century: her dear mother, her Aunts Sonia and Gussey, her first cousins Mildred and Celia, and her beloved grandfather Rabbi Sharfman of the North Russell Street Temple in the West End. She is predeceased by her husband Dr. Melvin I. Shoul, her son David, and her parents Rebecca and Hyman Isaacson. Rohna leaves her son Mark Shoul and his wife Ruth Suyenaga; son Paul Shoul and his companion Diane Porcella; grandson Kenji Shoul; granddaughter Maile Shoul and her husband Sean Nolan; and great-grandchild Margaret Shoul Nolan.Graveside services for the family are on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m at the Lindwood Memorial Cemetery in Randolph, MA. A celebration of life will be held in Newton following her burial and in Northampton at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please donate the ACLU and the Democratic Attorneys General Association. Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Oct. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close