Roland DuBois 75. Formerly of Easthampton died on July 1, 2020 at Agawam Healthcare. He was born in Holyoke, MA on 28 November 1944, the son of the late Theodore and Mamie Menard DuBois.
Preceded in death by a sister Marie Brackney. Survived by one sister Therese LaFlam , of California and two brothers Maurice DuBois of Kansas and Eugene DuBois of Amherst.
Also several nieces and nephews. His niece Marceline Brochu was his caregiver after older sister Marie passed away 2018.
He was a gentle, kind, and always smiling type of person. Worked at Stop and Shop Holyoke, MA as a service worker.
Graveside services will be Wednesday July 8, at 11 am in St Brigid's Cemetary, Easthampton. Mitchell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. www.mitchellcofuneralhome.com