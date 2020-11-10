Roland L. Archambault, 87, formerly of Front Street passed away peacefully on Saturday morning in Holyoke. Archie, as family and friends called him was born on February 24, 1933 on Holyoke, a son of the late Ernest and Emily (Belanger) Archambault. He was educated in Chicopee schools. Archie joined the US Navy in 1951, at the age of 16, after his recruiter changed his date of birth so he could serve alongside his longtime friend. He was stationed aboard the Destroyer USS Furse. He proudly served his country and was honorably discharged in 1953. He was awarded the National Defense Service Ribbon and the Navy Occupation Service Medal. After returning home, he married and started a family in Northampton. Archie worked for Hamilton Standard in Connecticut before joining Digital in Westfield as a Purchasing agent for 33 years before retiring. In his younger years Archie's love of music and singing brought him to participate in musicals and singing at many local establishments. After retirement he worked for JC Penney in Holyoke and also worked as a professional DJ throughout the Valley. Never one to be idle, he was a longtime golfer and a familiar face throughout western Massachusetts on many area golf courses. An avid fishermen, he could often be found leisurely fishing his day away in a local stream, enjoying the simple pleasures in life. Archie was a longtime member of PWP, Parents without Partners, and served for many years as the Regional Director. Archie was a self-taught amateur photographer and many family and friends have keepsakes of his wonderful work. He leaves his children; Lyn Ducharme of Northampton, William Archambault of Leeds and April Gougeon and her husband, Robert of Leeds. His two grandchildren; Gabrielle and Drew Gougeon, both of Florence. His dear sister, Linda Himmelreich of Chicopee and many nieces, nephews and extended members of the Archambault family. He was predeceased by his second wife, Geraldine (Kusek) Archambault in 2012 and leaves her children; Deb Novotney and her husband Pete, Cindy Carabetta and her husband Craig, Jennifer Kuhn and her husband AJ and six step-grandchildren. He was sadly predeceased by several siblings; Ernest and Roger Archambault and Theresa Boissonneault. FAMILY AND FRIENDS MAY GATHER FOR CALLING HOURS ON MONDAY, NOVEMBER 16, 2020 FROM 11:00 to 1:00 p.m. AT TYLUNAS FUNERAL HOME, 159 BROADWAY ST., CHICOPEE WITH A RELIGIOUS SERVICE AT THE FUNERAL HOME AT 1:00 P.M. FOLLOWED BY PROCESSIONAL TO THE MASSACHUSETTS VETERANS MEMORIAL CEMETERY, 1390 MAIN ST., AGAWAM FOR RITES OF INTERMENT WITH US NAVY HONORS AT 2:00 P.M. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Renaissance Manor in Holyoke and the Holyoke VNA, for the care and dignity they gave Roland in his final years. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Holyoke VNA, 20 Hospital Dr 3rd Floor, Holyoke, MA 01040



