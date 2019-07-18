Roland Roch Charland

Obituary
Roland Roch Charland, 73, of Northampton, died Friday, July 5th, 2019, in his home.

He was born and raised in Worcester, he was a son of the late Roland and Alma (Garry) Charland.

He leaves two sons, Daniel Charland of Boston and Timothy Charland and his wife Christine, along with two Grandsons of Shrewsbury; Two sisters, Rochelle Barry and her husband Jack and Dolores Zinkevich, both of Worcester; his very close nephew, Michael Hatfield and several nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by brothers, Gary Charland, Michael Charland and sister, Joyce Hatfield.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date with his family.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on July 18, 2019
