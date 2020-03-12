Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rolf R. Benzian. View Sign Service Information Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Road Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-587-0044 Service 11:00 AM Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Road Northampton , MA 01060 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Rolf R. Benzian, who fled the World War II Holocaust in Nazi Germany and later emigrated to the United States and developed a successful global marketing business, died at his home in Chesterfield Ma., on February 11th. He was 96.



Born in Hamburg, Germany, in 1923, he spent his early years in that country as war clouds thickened and Hitler's threat to civilization gained momentum. Perceiving the danger, his father had gained Swedish citizenship for his family, and they escaped to that neutral country in 1938 following Kristallnacht, Night of Broken Glass, a Hitler pogrom against Jews.



As a teenager in Sweden, he quickly became fluent in the language and served in the military helping to harvest lumber with hand tools without the help of any machinery. A ham radio fan, he recalled listening at night to the conversations of Allied airmen as they flew toward their targets in Germany.



After the war, Rolf emigrated to New York where he became fluent in his third language, and in 1948 he revived a branch of his family's business closed by the war. It began as a marketer of raw chemicals and eventually developed into Centerchem, a global supplier of unique functional products for use in the cosmetic, pharmaceutical, flavors and fine chemical industries. He was president and CEO of the company until his retirement. The company is now located in Norwalk, Conn.



It also was in New York where he met his wife, Dorothy A. Brewer, while she was involved in theater and he was taking fencing lessons. The couple lived in New York City and later in Stamford, CT.



Rolf's career provided frequent opportunities for world-wide travel, and he was often accompanied by his wife and son.



In the 1950s, Rolf and Dorothy purchased a country home in Chesterfield, where they spent their summers and leisure time until they retired there. Dorothy was a gifted hostess, and they entertained frequently for friends and neighbors until her death in 2017.



In his retirement Rolf remained engaged in community affairs and had numerous personal interests. He enjoyed flying and continued his interest in ham radio. In his 80s he took lessons in kitchen knife skills and Vietnamese cooking. Despite severe scoliosis, he remained very active until recently. He attributed his long life to years of fitness training, cycling and running. He was a connoisseur of fine food and enjoyed dining in a variety of ethnic restaurants.



Rolf was the youngest child of John and Paula Benzian. A brother, Hans, predeceased him. Besides his son, David in New York, he leaves a grandson, Daniel in North Carolina, a sister, Ilse Gans-Koppel in Jerusalem, several nieces in Sweden, and a sister-in-law, Elizabeth Brewer in South Hadley, Ma.



The family thanks the staff of health-professionals who cared for him at home during his last illness. Rolf will be missed by many, including special friends, Kathleen, AJ, Gary, Robert and Warren.



Services will be held at the Ahearn Funeral Home, 783 Bridge St, Northampton, Saturday, March 14th at 11am. Burial will be in the Chesterfield Cemetery in the spring.



