Rona Rothenberg of Leverett, MA, passed away quietly at home on Friday, January 10, 2020.
She was born on November 3, 1940, in Portsmouth, VA, daughter of Bernard Rothenberg and Freda Shuman Rothenberg. She grew up in the Portsmouth/ Norfolk/ Virginia Beach area in a family actively involved in the Jewish community.
Rona attended Sophie Newcomb College and the University of North Carolina at Greensboro where she finished her AB as a music major in piano. In NY, while she completed her Masters degree at Columbia University she
learned about the recent work being done at Princeton School of Music in piano pedagogy, and continued this interest in a PhD program at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, CA. While there, she met colleagues from the music program at Mt Holyoke College in South Hadley, MA, and came to the Amherst area to teach in that program. Later she began a successful private studio in her Leverett home.
Here she married Donald Benander in 1979, and joined his family of two daughters and one son. In addition, Rona and her husband became legal guardians of Aurora Skye Footit, a three year old, in 2017, and she is now living with the Biddle family.
Rona leaves two brothers, Bruce Rothenberg of Boulder CO, and Kenneth Rothenberg of San Mateo, CA. She comes from a large family with many cousins, including Larry (Marlene) and Ken Rossen, with one in particular, Kay Harriet Kesser of Virginia Beach, who has been a soulmate on a shared journey with Rona.
A celebratory gathering of friends and family is planned for Feb. 1 from 4- 6 pm in Northampton. Please leave a message at 413-658-5097 if you plan on coming or wish more details. In place of flowers, you may donate in Rona's memory by going to www.northamptoneducation.org, or mail a check to NEF, P.O. Box 44, Northampton, MA 01060.
