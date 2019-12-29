Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Clifford Tatro. View Sign Service Information Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Road Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-587-0044 Send Flowers Obituary





Ron was an Army veteran. He worked as a provisional firefighter in Easthampton years ago and worked many years at Smith College. Ron was active in basketball and baseball throughout his high school years and many years after. He was a softball umpire for 26 years and officiated high school basketball and women's college basketball games. Tater was an avid Yankee and Packers fan. He was also a past member of Easthampton Rod and Gun Club, the Amherst , and is a shareholder in the Pulaski Club.



Ron was predeceased by his wife Judy (Carlson) Tatro and a sister, Susan Tatro. He is survived by his son Jeffery Tatro and his wife Caroline of Chicopee, MA and a daughter, Amy Haines and her husband, Rob of Napa, California. He also leaves a grandson, Aiden of Napa, California and many nieces and nephews.



There will be no calling hours. The Ahearn Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Any donations can be made to the Children's Miracle Network at Baystate Children's Hospital, 280 Chestnut St, Springfield, MA 01199. The family would like to give a special thanks to Jean and Rene for his home care, and Craig at Linda Manor.



