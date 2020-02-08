Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald H. Klausewitz. View Sign Service Information Beers & Story Funeral Home 646 Newton Street South Hadley , MA 01075 (413)-533-4400 Send Flowers Obituary

Ronald H. Klausewitz, 79, of South Hadley, MA passed away January 29, 2020 at the Hospice of The Fisher Home. He was born on March 2, 1940 in Philadelphia, PA to Harry and Elsie (Wehmeyer) Klausewitz. After obtaining a degree in Electrical Engineering at Penn State, Ronald served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam era. He was stationed at the Pentagon and worked on developing the earliest computers. This work led to a job at Digital Equipment Corporation (DEC), a pioneering computing giant in Maynard, MA. After a couple of years of New England winters, he sought sunshine and moved to St. Petersburg Florida where he worked at Electronic Communications Inc. (ECI) on the production of electronic spacecraft communications. During this time he married the love of his life, Kay Starcher, a teacher from Maryland. The couple built a new home at St. Petersburg Beach where they enjoyed sailing and snorkeling from their dock and traveling. After nearly a decade in Florida, the mountains and family ties called them back to the northeast and a new life. Ron worked as a professor of Computer Science at West Virginia Wesleyan College in Buckhannon, WV while also working at his farm. Ron earned his doctoral degree from George Mason University. In 1996, Ron and Kay moved to Swampscott, MA where Ron worked at Salem State University as a professor of Computer Science for nineteen years. After his retirement, Dr. Klausewitz relocated to South Hadley, MA and became active in the Five College Learning in Retirement program. Ron and Kay enjoyed traveling the world and spending time with family and friends. Ron will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 53 years, Sandra Kay (Starcher) Klausewitz of South Hadley and his son, Karl Robert Klausewitz, also of South Hadley, and daughter Kristina Ann Dragani of Salem. He is also survived by one grandson, Oliver Brooks Dragani of Salem, and his sister June Elaine McMahon of Vero Beach, Florida. All services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations to celebrate his life may be made in his memory to any of the following organizations: Environmental Defense Fund, National Audubon Society, Sierra Club, or Hospice of the Fisher Home. For more information, visit





Ronald H. Klausewitz, 79, of South Hadley, MA passed away January 29, 2020 at the Hospice of The Fisher Home. He was born on March 2, 1940 in Philadelphia, PA to Harry and Elsie (Wehmeyer) Klausewitz. After obtaining a degree in Electrical Engineering at Penn State, Ronald served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam era. He was stationed at the Pentagon and worked on developing the earliest computers. This work led to a job at Digital Equipment Corporation (DEC), a pioneering computing giant in Maynard, MA. After a couple of years of New England winters, he sought sunshine and moved to St. Petersburg Florida where he worked at Electronic Communications Inc. (ECI) on the production of electronic spacecraft communications. During this time he married the love of his life, Kay Starcher, a teacher from Maryland. The couple built a new home at St. Petersburg Beach where they enjoyed sailing and snorkeling from their dock and traveling. After nearly a decade in Florida, the mountains and family ties called them back to the northeast and a new life. Ron worked as a professor of Computer Science at West Virginia Wesleyan College in Buckhannon, WV while also working at his farm. Ron earned his doctoral degree from George Mason University. In 1996, Ron and Kay moved to Swampscott, MA where Ron worked at Salem State University as a professor of Computer Science for nineteen years. After his retirement, Dr. Klausewitz relocated to South Hadley, MA and became active in the Five College Learning in Retirement program. Ron and Kay enjoyed traveling the world and spending time with family and friends. Ron will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 53 years, Sandra Kay (Starcher) Klausewitz of South Hadley and his son, Karl Robert Klausewitz, also of South Hadley, and daughter Kristina Ann Dragani of Salem. He is also survived by one grandson, Oliver Brooks Dragani of Salem, and his sister June Elaine McMahon of Vero Beach, Florida. All services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations to celebrate his life may be made in his memory to any of the following organizations: Environmental Defense Fund, National Audubon Society, Sierra Club, or Hospice of the Fisher Home. For more information, visit www.beersandstory.com Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Feb. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close