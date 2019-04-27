Ronald J. Nault Sr. passed away April 26, 2019 at his home surrounded by his devoted family. Ron was born in Delhi, NY on October 5, 1947 to the late Michael and Marguerite Green. Ron worked for Northampton Manufacturing and Techalley as an annealer for thirty-five years. He Honorably served in the Navy (Seabees) and did two tours in Vietnam for which he was awarded the Vietnam Service Medal with one Bronze Star. He leaves his wife and Best Friend Judith (Bartus) Nault of 48-1/2 years. He also leaves his son Ronald Jr. and his wife Ginny and granddaughter Katie and grandson Teddy; a Sister Nancy of Florida; a brother Richard of Greenfield, MA; two brothers-In-Law: Joseph Bartus (Lucille) of Chesterfield, MA and their son Joe Jr, and Gregory Bartus (Jody) of Hatfield, MA. and their son Frank. He also leaves many nieces and nephews. Ron has left us all with many happy memories to cherish. Besides his parents, Ron was predeceased by his sister Rosemary. The family would like to thank Brian Riley, RN for the compassionate care he showed Ron during this time. Czelusniak Funeral Home has been entrusted with Ron's care. At Ron's request, all services and Military Funeral are Private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cooley Dickinson Hospice, 168 Industrial Drive, Northampton, MA 01060.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Apr. 27, 2019