Ronald Morris
1952 - 2020
Ronald Morris of Easthampton passed away on Aug 25, 2020 at Baystate Medical Center.

Ron was born August 29, 1952 in Chambersburg, Pa., the son of the late Jesse and Irene (Morrissette) Morris Rollis. He attended local schools in Chicopee and graduated from Chicopee Comprehensive High School. Ron worked as a welder for all of his career.

Ron enjoyed music and was lead singer/harmonica player of a rock band called Code Blue in the late 80's. He loved hunting, fishing and riding his motorcycle. He also enjoyed spending time with his granddaughters and especially loved watching his granddaughter Brooke's sporting events.

He is survived by his wife Katherine, his daughter Victoria Torres, her husband Reynaldo and granddaughters Brooke and Shaye of Easthampton. He leaves behind his sister Marie Cohen and her husband Lonnie of Holyoke, and a brother Alan Morris and his wife Becky of Easthampton. He also leaves his beloved niece Kiki Castiglione, her husband Duke and grandniece Charlee of Wilbraham. He was predeceased by his father Jesse Morris and mother Irene (Morrisette) Morris Rollis.

The Funeral Service and burial will be private.

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mitchell Funeral Home
15 Park Street
Easthampton, MA 01027
(413) 527-0872
