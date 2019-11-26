Easthampton- Ronald "Ron" William Oatway, age 71, a forty six year resident of Easthampton, died on Saturday morning November 23rd at Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton after a brief illness.
Ron was born in Boston, MA on June 24, 1948, the son of the late Aaron Patrick and Gertrude (McGoldrich) Oatway. He was educated in the Boston schools. Shortly after his graduation he was drafted and entered the United States Army serving as a paratrooper with 82nd Airborne during the Vietnam War.
Moving to Easthampton shortly after his return to civilian life, Ron worked for nearly forty years as a machinist for National Non Woven Company in Easthampton. He was a life member of the Old Hadley American Legion Post # 271. Ron was also a true New England sports fan, routing for the Red Sox and Patriots. He also loved the outdoors, being an avid sportsman who loved fishing, hunting and camping with family and friends. Ron was a communicant at Our Lady of the Valley Parish in Easthampton.
Ron is survived by his loving and devoted wife of forty years; Rita Rose (Bernier) Oatway, cherished children; two daughters; Laurie Lander of Mint Hill, NC, Kelly Shamber of Holyoke, four sons; Christopher Oatway of Indian Orchard, William "Bill" Robert of Easthampton, Donald Robert of Westfield, Francis Robert of Northampton, one sister; Carol Sicard of Easthampton, along with being a cherished "Grandpa" to 15 grandchildren and "Bempa" to 14 great grandchildren and uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services with Military Honors for Ron are scheduled on Friday November 29th at 10am at the Massachusetts Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in Agawam. There are no calling hours. The GRAHAM FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES,18 Adams Street in Easthampton, has honorably and proudly been entrusted with providing for Ron's care and services. Please visit, rwgrahamfuneralhome.com for online condolences and service information.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Nov. 26, 2019