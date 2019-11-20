Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosalyn Miller Cilman. View Sign Service Information Funeral service 10:30 AM Britton Road Cemetery Shiva 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM Temple Beth El Send Flowers Obituary

Rosalyn (Roz) was born in Rochester, New York on April 21, 1918 to Ben Miller and Anna Miller. She was graduated from Charlotte High School. She worked in her father's hardware store on State Street, while she was in school, through the Great Depression, World War II, and beyond. On May 24, 1942, Roz married the love of her life, Benjamin Cilman. Shortly, after the wedding, Benjamin entered the Army, where he received five combat medals and a Purple Heart from the European Theater, including Normandy, Ardennes Forest and the Bulge.After the War, Ben and Roz had three children: Alan, Donna and Robert (Bob). Roz worked as the receptionist, bookkeeper, and effective manager of Philip's Kosher Market, which Ben and his brother Phil Cilman operated. She was particularly attentive to her children and was active in Temple Beth El. For her extended family, she was not only the historian, but also, the source of all news. She was a certain presence at all family and extended family events, including her grandson's wedding in Virginia, just two weeks prior to her death. At 98, Roz moved to Northampton, Massachusetts, where, in short order, she became involved with the [email protected] Chorus, a group founded and directed by her son, Bob, which was the subject of a critically acclaimed documentary of the same name in 2008. On her 100 th birthday, the Chorus produced a show about her life in which she starred. Although in Northampton for a relatively short period, she became a beloved member of the community. Rosalyn was predeceased by her dear husband Benjamin, devoted daughter Donna Glazer, parents Ben and Anna Miller, brother Eli Miller, and devoted Aunt Esther Shapiro. She is survived by sons Alan, Vienna Virginia and Robert, Northampton, Massachusetts; grandchildren Avi (Debbie), Ilan (Sherri), Shoshana, and Raphael (Lauren) Glazer, Joshua (Shannon), Daniel (Mary), Joseph, Zachary and Courtney Cilman; and, Stella and Eva Cilman; her sister in laws Annabelle Cilman and Helen Senzel; 10 great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.Funeral services will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Britton Road Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. Shiva/reception will follow at Temple Beth El from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. for those who wish to share memories and stories with the family. Roz has requested that in lieu of flowers donations be made to charity. Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Nov. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Purple Heart Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

