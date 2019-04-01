Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose-Marie Morin. View Sign

Rose-Marie (Kirouac) Morin died peacefully on Friday, November 9th, 2018, after a struggle with cancer. Two of her children were at her side when she passed at home in Morrisville, N.C.



Rose-Marie Kirouac was born in Leeds, MA, the second of three daughters to Marie-Rose Chagnon Kirouac and Henri Kirouac. She lived most of her adult life in Northampton, becoming a Florida snowbird in the mid-1990s.



She attended St. Michael's High School, where she graduated valedictorian in 1954, winning prizes in both math and French. On May 10, 1958, she married Edward A. Morin, who predeceased her in February of 2014. They have four children together.



For most of her adult life, she worked as retirement secretary for the City of Northampton. She always mused that her last job function there was to process her own retirement.



She was a devout Roman Catholic, attending Sacred Heart Church regularly, singing in the choir, and giving out communion as an ordained eucharistic minister.



She was a loving mother, who sacrificed of herself, so that her children might attend college and have better.



In retirement, she and Ed were able to realize life-long dreams of travel to many parts of the globe, including 42 different countries.



She leaves her son Peter, daughter Cam Kelly (Mike), and sons David (Susan) and Scott. She was devoted to her grandchildren, Sean, Ryan, and Dana Kelly, and Marc and Andrea Morin. She also leaves her two sisters, Lorraine LeDuc and Carol Kirouac.



A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Catholic Community of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Sacred Heart Church, 99 King Street (Please Meet Directly at Church), on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10 AM with Rites of Committal and interment with her husband Ed to follow in Saint Mary's Cemetery, 235 N. Elm Street., both in Northampton.



Rose-Marie's family will receive relatives and friends at the VISITING HOURS on Friday, April 5, 2019 in ST. ELIZABETH ANN SETON PARISH - SACRED HEART CHURCH, 99 KING STREET, NORTHAMPTON from



3-5 PM



Memorial donations may be made in Rose-Marie's memory to Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 99 King Street, Northampton, MA 01060.



Ahearn Funeral Home



(413)587-0044

