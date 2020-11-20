Rose Nora Duval (née Whitehurst), age 72, passed away on Thursday, November 20, 2020 at Linda Manor in Leeds, Massachusetts. Rose was born in Northampton, Massachusetts to the late Ecir (Earl) Randall Whitehurst and Rosamond Elaine Whitehurst (née Versailles). She worked at Chartpak for many years and was a lung cancer survivor, 17 years cancer-free. Her greatest joy in life was time spent with her grandchildren, to whom she was known as "Mimi.". Whether it be attending Grandparent's Day at New Hingham Elementary, cheering her grandchildren on at Hilltown Junior Olympics and dance competitions, or glorious trips to Vermont, Arizona, and Disney, Mimi was most alive when with her grandchildren. She is survived by her sisters, Alice Izer and Bonnie Plourde; children, Rebecca Smith and Randy Messeck; grandchildren, Cassandra Smith, Miranda Avery, Dakota Smith, Tia Messeck, Wyatt Smith, and Amity (Shortcake) Messeck; and her favorite out-law, Kim Wade. She will be incredibly missed by those she leaves behind. A public graveside service will be held at St. Mary's Assumption cemetery in Haydenville on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 1:00pm. Please join us in practicing all COVID precautions. Williamsburg Funeral Home was entrusted with her cremation. www.HampsireCremation.com