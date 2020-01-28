Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosemarie Osmers. View Sign Service Information Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home 7 Pleasant Street Easthampton , MA 01027 (413)-527-0015 Send Flowers Obituary

Rosemarie Osmers, 80, long-time resident of Southampton passed away at her home on January 26, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.



She was born in the borough of Queens, New York on March 4, 1939 and was the daughter of William and Rose (Steinhauser) Osmers, both whom had emigrated from Germany before World War II. Rosemarie grew up in Rockville and Hewlett, New York, where she attended high school.



Rosemarie met and married her former husband Bruce Coombs in Long Island before moving to Southampton and raising a family.



She spent her whole life dedicated to books, having worked as a librarian or librarian assistant in Woodmere, New York, Smith College in Northampton, Hampshire Regional High School in Westhampton and Heritage Books in Southampton before retiring.



She leaves behind her two daughters, Karen (Coombs) Allen and husband Jeff of Monroe, Connecticut, along with Linda (Coombs/Cauley) Piper and husband Russ of Southampton. She also leaves behind her beloved brother Richard Osmers and his wife Lynn of Stormville, New York as well as several nieces and nephews. Rosemarie also leaves behind her grandchildren and one great grandchild: Melissa (Allen) Iaquinto and husband Joseph and their child Joseph, Jr., Timothy Allen; Andrew, Caitlin, Elizabeth and Bridget Cauley, and Zachary and Samuel Piper.



Her funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home, 7 Pleasant St. Easthampton, with calling hours from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., with a Prayer Service following at 3:00 p.m. Burial will be private where she will be laid to rest at Rockville Cemetery in Lynbrook, New York.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Hampshire Regional High School District. In the memo please include Rosemarie Osmers Memorial Scholarship

