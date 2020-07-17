1/1
Rosemary (Slattery) Stone
Rosemary passed from this life on 7/14/20 in her home surrounded by her family. Born in Northampton, MA on June 23, 1928; she was the daughter of James P. and Helen (Emrick) Slattery. She was a graduate of Northampton High School. She married the love of her life, Robert L. Stone in 1946. He predeceased her in 2003. Together they had three children: Linda M. O'Neill (Michael), Robert L. Stone, Jr. (Anna) and Darlene Stone Adair (David). She leaves grandchildren Sean and James O'Neill and their families and Katelin and Lea Stone and their families. She also leaves six great grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren. She is survived by one sister Jean Longe, predeceasing her was one sister Ann Moore and five brothers James Jr., John, Thomas, Charles and Robert Slattery. She also leaves many nieces and nephews and many dear friends (Kathy and Gina, among others).

Rosemary spent many years as an office manager at the former Trico Vendors in Easthampton; and then at the offices of the Williston Northampton School. In later years, she was a volunteer at the Norris School Library and a member of the Senior Center in Southampton. She was a lifelong parishioner of St. Mary of the Assumption in Northampton. She was a die-hard Red Sox fan, beating a pan with a wooden spoon out the kitchen window in 1967 to the dismay of her Yankee loving husband. She loved Frank Sinatra, Louis Armstrong, card games, bingo and good laughs with family and friends.

Burial will be private. Ahearn Funeral Home in Northampton is entrusted with her arrangements. Donations in Rosemary's name may be made to Jericho House in Holyoke MA. There will be a celebration of her life at a later date.

Ahearn Funeral Home

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jul. 17, 2020.
Ahearn Funeral Home
