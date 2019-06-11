Ruth Alden Putnam Rhodes of Warwick, NY passed away on June 8, 2019 at Pine Valley Rehabilitation Center, Hillcrest, NY. She was 86 years old.
Born in Easthampton, MA on October 13, 1932, to the late Robert F. and Helen (Woodbury) Putnam.
Ruth is survived by her son, David Rhodes of Merritt Island, FL and daughter Annie Rhodes Streiff of Florida, NY; and grandchildren, Seth Rhodes (Ashley) of Orlando, FL and Autumn Rhodes of Fairbanks, AK. She was predeceased by her husband Arthur R. Rhodes in 2013.
Arrangements will be private per Ruth's wishes.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Warwick Valley Chorale, P.O. Box 1309, Warwick, NY 10990 or the Easthampton Congregational Church, 112 Main Street, Easthampton, MA 01027
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on June 11, 2019