Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth C. Matthews. View Sign Service Information Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home 7 Pleasant Street Easthampton , MA 01027 (413)-527-0015 Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth C. Matthews, 91, passed away at home on Sunday, June 9, 2019. She was born on July 6, 1927 in Northampton and she was the daughter of Herve and Dorothy (Clapp) Pepin.



She received her degree in business from HCC and also took courses in early childhood. Ruth worked for many years as a nursery school teacher at the Wee Care Nursery School, throughout her life she was very involved with many organizations; she was a member of the helping hand society, a Deacon Emeritus at the Easthampton Congregational Church and at church she served on multiple committees and helped wherever help was needed. She also served the Board of Directors at the Loomis Retirement Home.



In her spare time she love to play cards with family and friends and she loved her stamping group. Throughout the years she enjoyed many visits to Wells and Goose Rock Beach in Maine.



Ruth now joins her beloved husband Philip H. Matthews who died in 2014. She will be dearly missed by her daughter Cindy Talor and husband George of M.V. California, also her two sons Philip "Scott" Matthews of Boonville, NY and Allen C. Matthews and his wife Patti of Westfield. She was predeceased by her brother Neil Pepin and Ronald Pepin, she leaves one sister Patricia Kennedy of Easthampton, she was a grandmother and great grandmother to many.



Her funeral service will be held Friday morning beginning with calling hours from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Easthampton Congregational Church a service will be held at 10 o'clock at Church and her burial will follow in Main Street Cemetery all in Easthampton.



In Lieu of flowers friends may make donations in Ruth's name to the Cooley Dickinson VNA and Hospice P.O. Box 329, Northampton MA 01061. The BOUCHER-O'BRIEN FUNERAL HOME was entrusted with her arrangements

Ruth C. Matthews, 91, passed away at home on Sunday, June 9, 2019. She was born on July 6, 1927 in Northampton and she was the daughter of Herve and Dorothy (Clapp) Pepin.She received her degree in business from HCC and also took courses in early childhood. Ruth worked for many years as a nursery school teacher at the Wee Care Nursery School, throughout her life she was very involved with many organizations; she was a member of the helping hand society, a Deacon Emeritus at the Easthampton Congregational Church and at church she served on multiple committees and helped wherever help was needed. She also served the Board of Directors at the Loomis Retirement Home.In her spare time she love to play cards with family and friends and she loved her stamping group. Throughout the years she enjoyed many visits to Wells and Goose Rock Beach in Maine.Ruth now joins her beloved husband Philip H. Matthews who died in 2014. She will be dearly missed by her daughter Cindy Talor and husband George of M.V. California, also her two sons Philip "Scott" Matthews of Boonville, NY and Allen C. Matthews and his wife Patti of Westfield. She was predeceased by her brother Neil Pepin and Ronald Pepin, she leaves one sister Patricia Kennedy of Easthampton, she was a grandmother and great grandmother to many.Her funeral service will be held Friday morning beginning with calling hours from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Easthampton Congregational Church a service will be held at 10 o'clock at Church and her burial will follow in Main Street Cemetery all in Easthampton.In Lieu of flowers friends may make donations in Ruth's name to the Cooley Dickinson VNA and Hospice P.O. Box 329, Northampton MA 01061. The BOUCHER-O'BRIEN FUNERAL HOME was entrusted with her arrangements Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on June 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close