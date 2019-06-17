Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Crabtree. View Sign Service Information Douglass Funeral Home 87 North Pleasant Street Amherst , MA 01002 (413)-253-3407 Send Flowers Obituary





Ruth was born in Wurzburg, Germany on July 15, 1935 and came to the United States as a young bride after marrying Lawrence Crabtree who predeceased her. She had two sons, Alan who predeceased her and Mark, who lives in and is well known throughout town as he works for the Amherst College grounds crew.



Ruth worked from 1968 until 1989 at Amherst College. She was a Gifts Supervisor for many years and then moved to Gifts Record Specialist in 1978. In January 1982 she was appointed to the position of Staff Associate in the Development Office where she also managed Donor Relations until she retired in 1989.



As a result of her compassion for others, Ruth was a strong advocate for the establishment of the Pomeroy Lane Co-Housing Association. She was a loving mother to her sons and loved hiking and bird watching with them and her many friends. She also enjoyed cooking and was known for her delicious Spaghetti Bolognese and baking her wonderful Flan Kuggen. If people wish, they can make a donation to an animal shelter of their choice or The Audubon Society in Ruth's Memory. She would smile and be happy.



Memorial register at

Ruth Berger Crabtree died peacefully on June 9, 2019. She was 83 years old and lived in the Center for Extended Care in Amherst the last three years, where she received excellent care. She had been in failing health for some time.Ruth was born in Wurzburg, Germany on July 15, 1935 and came to the United States as a young bride after marrying Lawrence Crabtree who predeceased her. She had two sons, Alan who predeceased her and Mark, who lives in and is well known throughout town as he works for the Amherst College grounds crew.Ruth worked from 1968 until 1989 at Amherst College. She was a Gifts Supervisor for many years and then moved to Gifts Record Specialist in 1978. In January 1982 she was appointed to the position of Staff Associate in the Development Office where she also managed Donor Relations until she retired in 1989.As a result of her compassion for others, Ruth was a strong advocate for the establishment of the Pomeroy Lane Co-Housing Association. She was a loving mother to her sons and loved hiking and bird watching with them and her many friends. She also enjoyed cooking and was known for her delicious Spaghetti Bolognese and baking her wonderful Flan Kuggen. If people wish, they can make a donation to an animal shelter of their choice or The Audubon Society in Ruth's Memory. She would smile and be happy.Memorial register at www.douglassfuneral.com Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on June 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close