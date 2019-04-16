Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth M. Rakoff. View Sign





Ruth was born in 1919 in Brockton, Massachusetts, the daughter of Rose and Samuel Spekin. An accomplished pianist, she attended the School of Music at Boston University and worked much of her life as a piano teacher and early childhood music educator. Ruth was an active member of Reform Judaism's Sisterhood, leading two local chapters and serving on its national board of directors.



Ruth was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Bernard Rakoff, by her son Stuart, who died in 2014, and by her brother Louis and her sister Sophie. She is survived by her son Robert Rakoff and daughter-in-law Helaine Selin of Amherst, Massachusetts; by grandchildren Simon Rakoff of Reston, Virginia, Tim Davis of Tivoli, NY, and Lisa Davis, of Brooklyn, NY; and by great-grandchildren Ellie, Spencer, Enna Rae, Athena, and Bix. She was especially close to Howard and Jean Schretter, Janice Levitt, and Richard and Nancy Katz, her nieces and nephews.



The family thanks the staff of the Dharma wing at the Center for Extended Care for their five years of caring for Ruth. They also thank the staff and volunteers of Cooley Dickinson VNA and Hospice for the care and comfort they provided during Ruth's last days.



Funeral arrangements by Douglass Funeral Home will be private.



87 North Pleasant Street

Amherst , MA 01002

