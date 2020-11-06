1927-2020



Sabina passed away peacefully on Friday October 30th. She first came to the area in 1945 from her native Peru to attend Smith College, and then worked at Smith as their college photographer in 1955.



Introduced by a Hampshire Gazette reporter Dororthy Potter to her future husband, a native of Easthampton and professor at Umass, she married Norman Cournoyer soon thereafter and raised a family in Amherst. She was active for many years in Round the World Wives, providing a warm welcome and orientation to the many wives of foreign academics pursuing advanced degrees at the University of Massachusetts. She also provided assistance to the many migrant workers in the valley that included a Spanish radio show on WFCR. She completed a Masters of Spanish Literature at UMass in 1981 and authored 2 books tracing her family's migration to Peru in the 1850's.



Sabina was a devoted environmentalist before the word was popularized. She developed a nature preserve behind her home for her beloved birds and a pond for the animals. She even maintained a swath of land that she dubbed 'the forbidden zone' where humans could not tread. She later placed the land into conservation with the assistance of the Kestrel Trust.



Sabina established a charitable foundation in 2000 that focused on supporting smallholder farmers. The charity worked to improve farmers' yields with such things as better quality inputs and drip irrigation. Her passion for helping small farmers originated in the 1930's when she lived on a sugar plantation in Peru and witnessed such social and economic deprivation.



She leaves behind her 2 children, Nick and Sabina, and 5 grandchildren, Nika, Ryan, Julia, Tessa, and Christian.



