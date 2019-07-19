Salvatore S. Giammarino

Obituary
Salvatore S. Giammarino, 96, of Springfield and Goshen, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2019. Sal was born in Springfield to Gerardo & Rosaria (Giannetti) Giammarino. After proudly serving in the Army during WWII, Sal became a career Police Officer for Springfield, as well as Northampton after his retirement. Loving his camp in Goshen for many years, he finally made it his home where he spent his time gardening. Sal is survived by his son Gerald (Debbie), daughters Linda (Joseph) Liberti, Judith, brothers Louis, Anthony, sister Rose, 3 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and his very close friend Melissa Papillon. Sal was pre-deceased by his brother Nicola. A visiting hour will be Tuesday, July 23, 9-10 with a Prayer Service at 11 at Tazzini Funeral Home, 22 Locust St., Springfield, followed by his entombment at St. Michael the Archangel Mausoleum. A Celebration of Life will be in Goshen at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to Goshen Firefighters Assoc., via www.GoshenMAFire.com. Please visit www.TazziniFuneralHome.com to sign Sal's guestbook.

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on July 19, 2019
