Samuel C. White, 71, passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at home.



Sam was born in Holyoke, MA on September 24, 1948 to the late Nicholas and Elizabeth (King) White.



Sam was a member of the St. Francis Church in Belchertown. He joined the Amherst Lodge of Odd Fellows #152 on 12/5/78; Oasis Rebekah Lodge #145 on 1/6/87; Agawam Encampment on 2/12/03. Sam was Grand Patriarch of MA in 1991 and Grand Master of MA in 1999. He was a true Odd Fellow



- he believed in Friendship, Love & Truth.



Sam worked at Atkins Farms as a farm foreman for over 40 years. Besides his love for the Odd Fellows, he enjoyed working with Belgian Draft Horses for many, many years, competing in horse pulls at fairs and winning many ribbons and trophies. In 2016 at the Big E in Springfield, MA, Sam won the World Championship Belgian Congress with his beloved draft horses, Chet & Chief.



Sam and his wife, Donna, loved to go polka dancing. They loved the music of the Eddie Forman Orchestra, which they followed for over 40 years, and Dennis Polisky and the Maestro's Men.



Sam is survived by his wife of 42 years, Donna (McIntyre) White. He also leaves a daughter, Stephanie Galko and her husband Thomas of Easthampton, MA and a son, Nicholas of Wilmington, NC. He is also survived by his brother, Nicholas, his wife Sandra of South Yarmouth, MA, 2 grandsons, whom he adored, and several nieces, nephews, cousins and many, many friends.



At the family's request, there will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be held at the Douglass Funeral Service, Amherst, Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 10:00 AM.



