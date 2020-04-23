Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SAMUEL JOSEPH LOCOCO. View Sign Service Information Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-3585 Send Flowers Obituary





Born in Northampton on April 20, 1923, Sam was the son of August Lococo and Michaela (Dinovo) Lococo. He was the second youngest of 8 children. He graduated St. Michael's High School serving as class president for all four years and was a member of the winning basketball team. He graduated from Northampton Commercial College. He worked for Fleury Lumber as a bookkeeper and Probrush in Florence before enlisting in the U.S. Navy in 1943. He served in the South Pacific as a radio operator. His ship received 8 battle stars for service. All 6 of the Lococo brothers served during WWII simultaneously in different branches. Sam worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a well-loved mail carrier and later vehicle operations manager. He held several odd jobs including maintenance at the Medical Center on Elm Street. He was involved in youth sports as coach, referee and umpire. Sam was a Communicant at The Blessed Sacrament Church. He was a lifetime member of The American Legion and NARFE. He enjoyed college sports, ballroom dancing, growing and sharing food from his garden and playing silly made up games with his grandchildren. Poppy always put his family's needs above his own.



Sam is predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Doris (Halloran) Lococo. He is survived by his 2 daughters Alyce DeLuco (Richard Burgieliewicz), Mary Ellen Reed (Scott) of Easthampton and a son Paul Lococo of Connecticut as well as his adoring grandchildren, Heather Parker (Timothy), Jennifer Lucine (Garine Roubinian), Kristen DeLuco (Timothy Paciorek), Brett Reed (Ashlee), Jillian Niedswecki (Patrick) Rian Torrance (Cristina) and 10 greatgrandchildren. His family imagines him finally having that long awaited dance with his wife, Doris. "Sleep Loose Poppy."



Sam's family is eternally grateful for the love and care he received over the years he was at the Soldiers Home and are especially grateful for his end of life caregivers who had to go above and beyond in these most extreme circumstances. You are truly angels!



Memorial Contributions can be made to Friends of The Soldiers Home, P.O. Box 1338 Holyoke, MA 01041 or to The Honor Flight New England, at





