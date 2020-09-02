Sandi P. Zaganiacz was called to heaven on September 1, 2020. Her time on earth was short lived and has left a major void for all that knew her.
Sandi is survived by her loving husband of fifty years Edwin J., Beloved Son Todd, Loving Brother and Sister William & Linda. She was predeceased by Brother Stanley earlier this year.
Sandi was born on May 4, 1948. A graduate of Frontier Regional High School in 1966, and a graduate of Northampton Commercial College in 1968.
Sandi spent thirty-five years employed by Webber & Grinnell Insurance Company Inc., as a commercial lines analyst, retiring December of 2018.
Most of you will know Sandi as a bolder than life radio personality appearing weekly (Sundays 8 am-
12pm on WHMP Radio, Northampton), along with her partner in crime... her son Todd (TZ) on the Polka Carousel Show for the last twelve years. She was most famous for her nickname known as the Weather Girl. Sandi was larger than life, always wearing a smile, greeting anyone whose paths she crossed with kindness, generosity, and open arms. Her antics along with her infamous tidbits were infectious.
Sandi enjoyed her Polish Heritage, her friends, the music, dances and festivals along with her family puzzle nights.
Although we are sorry to say goodbye, she wanted to be remembered with smiles and laughter.
For that's how she would remember you.
May you fly high with the "Polish" Angels.
A visitation will be held at the Wrisley Funeral Home, 90 Sugarloaf St., South Deerfield, MA. 01373, on Saturday September 5th, 2020 between the hours of 4 and 6 pm. Face masks and social distancing required.
Expressions of Sympathy are available at: www.wrisleyfuneralhome.com