Sandra A. Baran
1942 - 2020
Sandra A. (Moran) Baran of Easthampton passed away on September 21, 2020 with her daughters by her side. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 56 years, Gerald J. Baran, Sr., and her son, Gerald J. Baran, Jr. Sandy leaves behind her daughters, Kathleen Welch of Easthampton and Cynthia Piubeni of Springfield; her son, Matthew Baran and his wife Stephanie of Enterprise, AL; her grandchildren: Eric, Aimee, Christopher, Marianne, Audrey, Jared, Savannah, Anna, and Jacob; her great-granddaughter, Autumn (her little Sunshine); and her great-grandson, Liam. Sandy also leaves behind in-laws, Mary Francis Provost of Holyoke and Teddy and Barbara Jean Dudek of Chicopee, as well as nieces, nephews, and friends whom were family to her. Sandy was born on December 10, 1942, to the late Vincent and Maxine (Greenough) Moran. She was raised and educated in Holyoke. Sandy retired from the USPS in 2005 after 20 years. She enjoyed reading and watching her favorite shows, but most of all spending time with family and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial for Sandy will be held on Saturday, October 17th at 10 am in Our Lady of The Cross Parish Church, Holy Cross Avenue, Holyoke. Masks and social distancing will be required. A celebration of Sandy's life will be held in Spring 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sandy's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of The Cross Parish Church
Funeral services provided by
Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home
2049 Northampton Street
Holyoke, MA 01040
413-536-3843
