Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra A. Monat. View Sign Service Information Drozdal Funeral Home 120 Damon Road Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-5306 Send Flowers Obituary

Sandra Ann (Erman) Monat, 70, of Hadley, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 28th surrounded by her family at Care One in Northampton. She was born in S. Deerfield on November 2, 1948 to the late Anthony and Blanche (Zwirik) Erman. She graduated from Frontier Regional High School and enjoyed a long career in retail, with her most recent employment as a sales associate with Pride Stores.



Sandra liked to be around people, she was social and friendly with everyone. She treasured making new friends everywhere she went. She enjoyed gardening and tending to her beautiful flowers. Sandra liked crafting, reading, and listening to books on tape. She adored dog sitting for her eldest daughter and son in law, but most especially, she relished in spending time with her two devoted daughters. She will be fondly missed by all who knew her.



She is survived by her daughters; Christina Sibley of Hadley, Laura Dukette of Keller, Texas, two grandchildren; her sisters; Debbie Wallace, Kathy Robinson, Joanne Tomkiewicz, Marie Tuggle, several nieces, nephews, and friends.



Besides her parents, she was pre-deceased by her brother Anthony Erman Jr.



A Memorial Service for Sandra will be announced at a later date. DROZDAL FUNERAL HOME of Northampton has been entrusted with her services. For more information, please visit

Sandra Ann (Erman) Monat, 70, of Hadley, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 28th surrounded by her family at Care One in Northampton. She was born in S. Deerfield on November 2, 1948 to the late Anthony and Blanche (Zwirik) Erman. She graduated from Frontier Regional High School and enjoyed a long career in retail, with her most recent employment as a sales associate with Pride Stores.Sandra liked to be around people, she was social and friendly with everyone. She treasured making new friends everywhere she went. She enjoyed gardening and tending to her beautiful flowers. Sandra liked crafting, reading, and listening to books on tape. She adored dog sitting for her eldest daughter and son in law, but most especially, she relished in spending time with her two devoted daughters. She will be fondly missed by all who knew her.She is survived by her daughters; Christina Sibley of Hadley, Laura Dukette of Keller, Texas, two grandchildren; her sisters; Debbie Wallace, Kathy Robinson, Joanne Tomkiewicz, Marie Tuggle, several nieces, nephews, and friends.Besides her parents, she was pre-deceased by her brother Anthony Erman Jr.A Memorial Service for Sandra will be announced at a later date. DROZDAL FUNERAL HOME of Northampton has been entrusted with her services. For more information, please visit Drozdalfuneralhome.com Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Sept. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close