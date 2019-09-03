Sandra Ann (Erman) Monat, 70, of Hadley, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 28th surrounded by her family at Care One in Northampton. She was born in S. Deerfield on November 2, 1948 to the late Anthony and Blanche (Zwirik) Erman. She graduated from Frontier Regional High School and enjoyed a long career in retail, with her most recent employment as a sales associate with Pride Stores.
Sandra liked to be around people, she was social and friendly with everyone. She treasured making new friends everywhere she went. She enjoyed gardening and tending to her beautiful flowers. Sandra liked crafting, reading, and listening to books on tape. She adored dog sitting for her eldest daughter and son in law, but most especially, she relished in spending time with her two devoted daughters. She will be fondly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her daughters; Christina Sibley of Hadley, Laura Dukette of Keller, Texas, two grandchildren; her sisters; Debbie Wallace, Kathy Robinson, Joanne Tomkiewicz, Marie Tuggle, several nieces, nephews, and friends.
Besides her parents, she was pre-deceased by her brother Anthony Erman Jr.
A Memorial Service for Sandra will be announced at a later date. DROZDAL FUNERAL HOME of Northampton has been entrusted with her services. For more information, please visit Drozdalfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Sept. 3, 2019