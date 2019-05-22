Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra B. Campbell. View Sign Service Information Williamsburg Funeral Home 3 South Main Street Williamsburg , MA 01039 (413)-268-3400 Send Flowers Obituary

Sandra Bruce Campbell (1940-2019) died in the loving care of her family and the staff at Hospice of the Fisher Home in Amherst on May 21, 2019 after an extended, stoic struggle with failing health.



Raised in the Adirondacks, Sandy was the daughter of Marcus and Cora (Kenyon) Bruce. A life-long learner, her formal education included receiving a B.A., magna cum laude, from the University of Massachusetts Amherst (while raising three children), and a J.D. from the University of Connecticut School of Law in the 1970's. She practiced law in both the public and private sector in New York, Florida, and Massachusetts, retiring in 2001.



She is survived and will be deeply missed by her loving and steadfast husband, Johnstone Campbell; her devoted, beloved children, Kristi Nelson (Linda Hannum), John Nelson (Cathey McDyer), and Martha Patrick (Laura); her grandchildren and great granddaughter. She celebrated and supported her close-knit, diverse family and took special delight in being "Grandy" (most indulgent grandparent ever) to her youngest grandchild. She is also survived by her stepmother, Edna Sullivan; her brothers Gerald Bruce (Ruth) and Robert Bruce (Janice); and numerous nieces and nephews.



Sandy was an outlier and maverick in many ways, especially being a 50+ year survivor of Hodgkin's lymphoma, giving hope to many facing the disease and offering her family the miraculous gifts of her presence and powerful love for years - and in ways - well beyond all reasonable expectation.



Outside of her family, Sandy's joys came from being an avid movie-buff, and theater-goer, voracious reader and writer, traveling with Johnstone to Europe, savoring comfort foods, musicals, and her cats Sid and Bella. Later in life, she found great pleasure living part-time in Florida, visiting nature sanctuaries, and studying in the Five-College Learning in Retirement program. She also became outspoken in her support of progressive political causes and candidates.



Memorial services will be private. Donations in Sandy's memory can be made to A Network for Grateful Living (

