Sandra "Sandy" DeBruyn, 79, of Southampton died peacefully Wednesday morning February 20, 2019 after a long illness. Born August 29, 1939 in Milton, MA, Sandy attended Milton High and went on to study at the Katherine Gibbs Secretarial School in Boston. She worked as a secretary throughout her life, later earning her Paralegal Certificate and retiring in 2004 from her last paralegal position at Morse and Sacks, Attorneys at Law in Northampton.



Known for her constant smile and kind manner, Sandy loved to dance, played piano and enjoyed many years of camping and outdoor activities with friends and family. She was an avid New England Patriots and Red Sox fan, and especially enjoyed her retirement years in the sun of N. Fort Myers, FL.



Sandy is predeceased by her loving husband Peter, and leaves her three children and their families, Stephen DeBruyn of Vernon, CT, his wife Tracy and their sons Mason and Tucker; Linda DeBruyn and her daughter Miranda of Maynard, MA; and Ellen DeBruyn, her husband Morgan Wood and children Lily and Jackson Roscher of Southampton. Sandy also leaves her loving sister Nancy Curtin of W. Springfield and her family, and her brother Donald Lang of Keene, NH and his family.



Visiting hours will be Tuesday, February 26, from 2-4pm. In the Mitchell Funeral Home, 15 Park Street, Easthampton. Burial will be in the Spring in Southampton Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorial gifts may be given to Cancer Connection, Northampton,MA01060

