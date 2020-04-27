Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra Gallerani. View Sign Service Information Johnson Funeral Home 104 Bridge St Shelburne Falls , MA 01370 (413)-625-6444 Send Flowers Obituary

Sandra Estes Gallerani passed away peacefully on April 23, 2019 after having struggled with PSP for ten years and in the end succumbing to COVID complications. She was born in Pittsfield to Esther (Williams) and Paul V. Estes on January 14, 1940.



She was married to her beloved husband Jordan, for 61 years, having met him at a square dance in Ashfield. They were married November 8, 1958 in Dalton, MA. Sandy and Jordan were very active in life, enjoying farming, carrying on the multi-generational trips to Wells, Maine, their antique cars and being amazingly supportive of their children, grand and great-grandchildren.



Sandra graduated from Dalton High School and completed her nursing degree at Massachusetts General. She was best known for her straight forward and practical knowledge. She was a Psychiatric Nurse for many years at Franklin County Public Hospital, East Spoke, was a school nurse at the Academy at Swift River, and worked in several nursing homes, always making sure that her schedule did not interfere with her family time.



Family genealogy was a passion of Sandy's and she spent many hours tracing the family's roots and traveling back roads searching for special cemetery stones and cellar holes that created her heritage. This love of history involved working with the Ashfield Historical Society on some of their larger projects.



She and Jordan had "his" and "hers" cars, and were labeled as such. She drove a 1930 Model A and Jordan drives a 1910 Model T. They restored both with great accuracy and love and were regulars at car shows, parades, and participated in many events with their Model T Club of Massachusetts. The cars were always a hit when showing up at their grandchildren's school for special events.



Community was important to Sandy. She helped with Girl Scouts, Pony Club, 4-H, Fresh Air Kids, and PTA to name a few. In 1973, she, along with a bunch of the PTA moms and dads, created new, fire-proof draperies for Sanderson Academy. She coordinated the donations of commercial sewing machines, the fabrics and all of the parent's time to make this happen. They sewed for an entire summer with a big square dance for the debut of the draperies.



Sandy also was a strong supporter of AA, having been sober for many years. She baked delicious treats for both the Plainfield and Cummington Meetings, making sure she always had a cup of coffee, a yummy cookie and a compassionate ear for any member.



Sandra leaves behind her husband Jordan of Ashfield, MA; her daughters Susan Allen and husband David of Bernardston MA and Ellen Gallerani and her partner Peter Furmanick of Plainfield MA; grandchildren Jordan Celino, Cody Celino, Heather Ainsworth, Kyle Allen and great grandchild, Isabella Allen. Brother Ronald Estes and his wife Myrna of Lenox, MA and Brother in Law Vincent Gallerani, of Zephyrhills Florida.



A special thanks to Ascend Hospice, in these unexpected and unprecedented times your love and care meant more to us then you could ever know. Memorial contributions to Ascend Hospice. 100 Locke Drive, Marlboro, MA 01752.



A gathering to celebrate Sandy's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home, 104 Bridge Street, Shelburne Falls, MA.

