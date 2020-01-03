Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra J. Mackey. View Sign Service Information Drozdal Funeral Home 120 Damon Road Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-5306 Send Flowers Obituary

Sandra J. (Sniado) Mackey, 72, of Northampton, passed away unexpectedly on Monday December 30th, 2019 at her home. She was born in Northampton on June 23, 1947 to the late Joseph and Carmen (DeMello) Sniado. Sandra was educated in Northampton and graduated from Northampton High School. After high school she enrolled at Northampton Commercial College. Before retiring, she had worked for many years as a Personal Care Assistant.



Sandy was a very generous woman, always giving to various charities. She loved vacationing at the Cape, where she relished in collecting different types of rocks, and viewing the beautiful lighthouses. She enjoyed gardening and writing, but most of all she loved her family, and her late husband of 48 years and high school sweetheart; William, whom sadly passed away in 2017. She adored Bill, and was deeply devoted to him, she truly missed him every day.



She is survived by her sons; Patrick and his partner Monique of Florence, Tyler and his wife Megan of Whatley, Shane and his partner Christine of Easthampton, her grandchildren Sandra Mackey of Florida, Calvin and Jolene Mackey of Whatley, great-grandchildren; Junior, Nels, and Lialh, a sister; Virgina Patenode, and nieces, nephews, and dear friends and family.



There will be a calling hour on Saturday, January 18th, 2020 from 10 AM - 11 AM at the Drozdal Funeral Home in Northampton. A Memorial Service will begin promptly at 11 AM.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Northampton Survival Center, 265 Prospect St., Northampton, MA 01060, The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, PO Box 160 Hatfield, MA 01038, Attn: Development Department, or VNA & Hospice, 168 Industrial Dr E #1, Northampton, MA 01060. For more information, please visit

