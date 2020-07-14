1/1
SANDRA PUTALA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SANDRA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra Ann Putala, age 74, passed away peacefully after a short illness on July 10, 2020.

Sandra was predeceased by her loving and devoted parents Edward and Florence Putala and

she was a life-long resident of Northampton, MA. She graduated from St. Michael's High School in 1964 and decided to enroll in the Cooley Dickinson Hospital Radiology Program. Sandy worked as an X-ray technician at the hospital for 34 years. During her long career she made many friends and always cherished their friendship.

Sandy enjoyed traveling to exotic places such as Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Kenya, England, Australia, Greece, and Egypt. She enjoyed talking about her experiences when she returned and took hundreds of pictures along the way.

She leaves her beloved cat, Sophie, who made every day a bit brighter for Sandy. She also leaves her two godsons Brian Mauro and Bruce Lauro along with several cousins, nieces, nephews and, of course, friends and neighbors.

Unfortunately, due to the Coronavirus there will be no calling hours. Please feel free to make a donation to Dakin Animal Shelter. CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Czelusniak Funeral Home
173 North Street
Northampton, MA 01060
(413) 584-3585
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved