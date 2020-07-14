SANDRA PUTALA

Sandra Ann Putala, age 74, passed away peacefully after a short illness on July 10, 2020.



Sandra was predeceased by her loving and devoted parents Edward and Florence Putala and



she was a life-long resident of Northampton, MA. She graduated from St. Michael's High School in 1964 and decided to enroll in the Cooley Dickinson Hospital Radiology Program. Sandy worked as an X-ray technician at the hospital for 34 years. During her long career she made many friends and always cherished their friendship.



Sandy enjoyed traveling to exotic places such as Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Kenya, England, Australia, Greece, and Egypt. She enjoyed talking about her experiences when she returned and took hundreds of pictures along the way.



She leaves her beloved cat, Sophie, who made every day a bit brighter for Sandy. She also leaves her two godsons Brian Mauro and Bruce Lauro along with several cousins, nieces, nephews and, of course, friends and neighbors.



Unfortunately, due to the Coronavirus there will be no calling hours. Please feel free to make a donation to Dakin Animal Shelter. CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with arrangements.



