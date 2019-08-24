Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandy Ann Majeskey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sandy passed away quietly in her sleep Tuesday, August 20th, 2019. She was born February 15, 1943 to Helen and Edward Rodak. The oldest of eight, she was raised in the small farming community of Hadley, Mass. As the oldest, she often was called upon to oversee her siblings while her parents worked to provide for the family. She helped pick asparagus until the day of her wedding. She graduated from Hopkins Academy and completed cosmetology training.



On her high school senior class trip, she met her future husband Jim-from arch rival Smith Academy in Hatfield, MA. They were married on June 20, 1964 and recently celebrated their 55th Wedding Anniversary with their twenty third trip to Hawaii. She worked as a cosmetologist, had her own certified in home day care, worked in jewelry job shops and in retail. But most of all, she was always a wonderful mother, exceptional homemaker and friend to many.



Jim's job with Aetna took her to Boston, Little Rock, AR, Providence, RI, Hartford Ct, and Seattle, WA. After retiring in 2009, they moved to Spokane WA, to be close to "the only Granddaughter in the whole world". When Jim became the General Manager for Aetna, she became "Mrs. General Manager", a role she relished. She was noted for her outgoing personality and her ability to "work a room" with Jim at many Industry functions. She knew most of the agent/brokers who represented Aetna and had many good friends amongst them.



Once moving to Spokane, she joined Jim in many volunteer duties including working at the Spokane Valley Food Bank for a number of years. Most recently, she and Jim collected and sorted food raised by St. Mary's Knights of Columbus and delivered it to homeless veterans in Spokane. She was also a member of the group cutting coupons for troops around the world.



She was extremely proud of her Polish heritage, and especially loved the Christmas season. She prepared food for the traditional Polish "Wiglia", a Christmas Eve meatless dinner. She would also spend hours decorating the home, putting up her Christmas villages and her Nativity. She was a die-hard Red Sox fan and she and Jim spent many hours watching Sox games on NESN.



She leaves her husband of 55 years and best friend for 59, Jim, her daughter Karen of Spokane, her son and wife, Tammy and Jim Majeskey, II and her "favorite granddaughter" Jenna of Spokane. Her sisters, Judy Pelis (Joe) of Hatfield, MA, Suzie Matesowicz of Traverse City, MI, brothers Robert (Mo) Rodak, Hadley, MA and Kenneth Rodak (Eileen), Hadley MA. And many nieces, nephews and six Godchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Barbara Wilda and Kathy Williams, brother "Butch" Rodak and brother-in-law, Billy Matesowicz. "Babci" will be missed by many.



There will be a Rosary Wednesday, August 28th, 7:00 P.M. at St. Mary's Church, 304 South Adams Road, Spokane Valley, WA, followed by the Funeral Mass, Thursday, August 29th, 10:00 A.M. also at St. Mary's Catholic Church. After the Funeral Mass at 11:30 A.M., there will be a reception at Hennessey Valley Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 North Pines Road, Spokane Valley, WA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Saint John Paul II Society/Foundation, PO Box 10253, Spokane, WA 99209-1253 or Spokane Valley Humane Society. To share memories of Sandy and leave condolences for the family, visit

Sandy passed away quietly in her sleep Tuesday, August 20th, 2019. She was born February 15, 1943 to Helen and Edward Rodak. The oldest of eight, she was raised in the small farming community of Hadley, Mass. As the oldest, she often was called upon to oversee her siblings while her parents worked to provide for the family. She helped pick asparagus until the day of her wedding. She graduated from Hopkins Academy and completed cosmetology training.On her high school senior class trip, she met her future husband Jim-from arch rival Smith Academy in Hatfield, MA. They were married on June 20, 1964 and recently celebrated their 55th Wedding Anniversary with their twenty third trip to Hawaii. She worked as a cosmetologist, had her own certified in home day care, worked in jewelry job shops and in retail. But most of all, she was always a wonderful mother, exceptional homemaker and friend to many.Jim's job with Aetna took her to Boston, Little Rock, AR, Providence, RI, Hartford Ct, and Seattle, WA. After retiring in 2009, they moved to Spokane WA, to be close to "the only Granddaughter in the whole world". When Jim became the General Manager for Aetna, she became "Mrs. General Manager", a role she relished. She was noted for her outgoing personality and her ability to "work a room" with Jim at many Industry functions. She knew most of the agent/brokers who represented Aetna and had many good friends amongst them.Once moving to Spokane, she joined Jim in many volunteer duties including working at the Spokane Valley Food Bank for a number of years. Most recently, she and Jim collected and sorted food raised by St. Mary's Knights of Columbus and delivered it to homeless veterans in Spokane. She was also a member of the group cutting coupons for troops around the world.She was extremely proud of her Polish heritage, and especially loved the Christmas season. She prepared food for the traditional Polish "Wiglia", a Christmas Eve meatless dinner. She would also spend hours decorating the home, putting up her Christmas villages and her Nativity. She was a die-hard Red Sox fan and she and Jim spent many hours watching Sox games on NESN.She leaves her husband of 55 years and best friend for 59, Jim, her daughter Karen of Spokane, her son and wife, Tammy and Jim Majeskey, II and her "favorite granddaughter" Jenna of Spokane. Her sisters, Judy Pelis (Joe) of Hatfield, MA, Suzie Matesowicz of Traverse City, MI, brothers Robert (Mo) Rodak, Hadley, MA and Kenneth Rodak (Eileen), Hadley MA. And many nieces, nephews and six Godchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Barbara Wilda and Kathy Williams, brother "Butch" Rodak and brother-in-law, Billy Matesowicz. "Babci" will be missed by many.There will be a Rosary Wednesday, August 28th, 7:00 P.M. at St. Mary's Church, 304 South Adams Road, Spokane Valley, WA, followed by the Funeral Mass, Thursday, August 29th, 10:00 A.M. also at St. Mary's Catholic Church. After the Funeral Mass at 11:30 A.M., there will be a reception at Hennessey Valley Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 North Pines Road, Spokane Valley, WA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Saint John Paul II Society/Foundation, PO Box 10253, Spokane, WA 99209-1253 or Spokane Valley Humane Society. To share memories of Sandy and leave condolences for the family, visit HennesseyValley.com Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Aug. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close