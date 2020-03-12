Sanford Alan Slade, 83, passed away Tuesday March 10th at home. Born in Springfield, he was the son of the late Theodore L. and Lillian (Lepovetsky) Slade. A current resident of South Hadley, Sanford was a former resident of Longmeadow. He was a graduate of the former Springfield Classical High School and the University of Massachusetts and had served in the Massachusetts Army National Guard. Sanford was a retired MassMutual vice president, having spent his entire working career of 37 years with MassMutual, and Hampden County Commissioner. He was a member of Temple Beth El and a past president of their brotherhood. Sanford served as president and director of many local civic, educational, religious, and fraternal organizations. He was also a business author and registered member of Who's Who of American Business Leaders, a loaned executive to United Way of Pioneer Valley, and a well-known internet bookseller. The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Richard Steingart of the D'amour Cancer Society and Dr. David Clinton. He is survived by his wife Madeline (Nichols) Slade, his son Mark S. Slade, his daughter Sharon Slade Loveridge, and his grandchildren Ryan Slade, Jakob Slade, Matthew Zunitch and Joshua Loveridge. His funeral service will be Friday March 13th at 2:00 PM at Beth El Cemetery. For further information or directions, please visit ascherzimmerman.com.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020