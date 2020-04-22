Sara Esther Weinstein Litwak 8-8-1919, 4-16-2020
Known as Esther since childhood, she was the first daughter of Jacob and Sophie(Freedman)Weinstein. Twin to Arthur, younger sister to Sidney and Benjamin, and older sister to Judy(Udis). Married to Emanuel, 1942. Mother of three boys, same as her younger sister, all during the same years.
She was devoted to Manny, her family, including her siblings and their spouses and their children. She was a well- loved daughter, sister, aunt, spouse , mother, and grandmother.
She was devoted to her religion,. Hadassah, and Jewish philanthropy.
She survived without her beloved Emanuel for twenty-one years. She is survived by her three sons, Edwin, Lawrence and David
A daughter of immigrants, who were fleeing war in Zarist Russia, her parents made a comfortable life here, in the `land of opportunity,'. As did she, and all her siblings.
Due to Covid 19, there are no calling hours, no shiva, and internment will necessarily be private.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Apr. 22, 2020